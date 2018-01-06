A section of the 1600 block of Elliott Street has been evacuated as emergency crews are dealing with a natural gas leak.

Regina Police Service and Regina Fire Department members are currently on. According to investigators, a vehicle accidently hit a gas meter at the corner of a business.

No one was injured and police have evacuated people in the area for precautionary reasons.

SaskEnergy personnel have been contacted to deal with the leak.

Traffic in the area is restricted, and crews ask the public to remain out of the area until the incident is dealt with.