Navy Bean Soup

A hearty soup filled with the goodness of legumes and flavourful vegetables. You can serve this soup thick like a stew, or thinner depending on your preference. Enjoy with homemade crusty bread for a perfect meal.

Serves 8

1 cup dried navy beans

2 tsp salt

Water to cover the beans

1 – 14 oz can diced tomatoes, ideally fire-roasted

4-5 cans water (can from the diced tomatoes)

2 medium onions, diced

2 large carrots, diced

1 cup corn niblets, fresh or frozen

1 cup green peas, fresh or frozen

1 stalk celery, diced

1 unpeeled potato, diced

1 ½ cups sliced mushrooms

1 tbsp dried oregano

2 tsp dried thyme

2 tsp smoked paprika

1 ½ tsp onion powder

2 bay leaves

2 heaping tbsp vegetable stock base, such as Better than Boullion (or use vegetable broth in place of the water above)

1 bunch kale, ribs removed and chopped

1 large handful chopped fresh dill or 2-3 tbsp dill paste

Soak the beans overnight with the salt and water to cover by 2 inches. The next morning, pour off the water and rinse the beans. Transfer to a large crockpot.

To the crock pot add the remaining ingredients except the kale. Stir, cover and cook on high for 6 hours. Remove the lid and transfer about 1 ½ cups of the soup to a blender. Puree and add it back to the soup along with the chopped kale. Cook the soup for a further 1-2 hours, until the beans are soft and the kale is cooked. Add the dill, stir and serve.