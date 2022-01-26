Navy Bean Soup
A hearty soup filled with the goodness of legumes and flavourful vegetables. You can serve this soup thick like a stew, or thinner depending on your preference. Enjoy with homemade crusty bread for a perfect meal.
Serves 8
1 cup dried navy beans
2 tsp salt
Water to cover the beans
1 – 14 oz can diced tomatoes, ideally fire-roasted
4-5 cans water (can from the diced tomatoes)
2 medium onions, diced
2 large carrots, diced
1 cup corn niblets, fresh or frozen
1 cup green peas, fresh or frozen
1 stalk celery, diced
1 unpeeled potato, diced
1 ½ cups sliced mushrooms
1 tbsp dried oregano
2 tsp dried thyme
2 tsp smoked paprika
1 ½ tsp onion powder
2 bay leaves
2 heaping tbsp vegetable stock base, such as Better than Boullion (or use vegetable broth in place of the water above)
1 bunch kale, ribs removed and chopped
1 large handful chopped fresh dill or 2-3 tbsp dill paste
Soak the beans overnight with the salt and water to cover by 2 inches. The next morning, pour off the water and rinse the beans. Transfer to a large crockpot.
To the crock pot add the remaining ingredients except the kale. Stir, cover and cook on high for 6 hours. Remove the lid and transfer about 1 ½ cups of the soup to a blender. Puree and add it back to the soup along with the chopped kale. Cook the soup for a further 1-2 hours, until the beans are soft and the kale is cooked. Add the dill, stir and serve.