NDP call on government officials to address lack of cell service in northern Sask. communities

Betty Nippi-Albright, along with other members of the NDP called on the Saskatchewan government to address the lack of cell service in Northern Saskatchewan communities, like Ministikwan Lake Cree Nation.

"I was shocked and appalled, that this community of over 1000 people on reserve do not have cell coverage.” said Nippi-Albright

They were joined by Ministikwan Lake Cree Nation Chief Leon Crookedneck, who emphasized that lack of cellular service is dangerous.

"The number one thing is safety and we have no cell service to contact emergency resources that we need,” said Crookedneck.

Regina-Rosemont MLA Trent Wotherspoon, agreed with Crookedneck, saying that cell service is no longer a luxury, but a necessity.

“The fact of the matter is, in 2022 connectivity like cell phone coverage isn't a luxury, it's an essential service and it's about basic safety and security,” Wotherspoon said.

Nippi-Albright mentioned the government is close to completing new cell towers in the province, but are missing indigenous communities.

“In the fall, this government announced they're in the final stages of creating 74 new cell towers. Yet there is not one cell tower near an indigenous community.”

Nippi-Albright added this is just another example of how indigenous communities are being treated

“This example is systemic racism and how certain citizens in this province are treated as second class citizens,” said Nippi-Albright.

In a statement to CTV News, crown investments corporation minister Don Morgan said the following:

“Our government understands how important wireless communications services have become in the modern world, especially for those who live and work in rural and remote areas. Although SaskTel's wireless network reaches over 99 per cent of the population of the province, we recognize that there are areas of Saskatchewan that remain underserved. In 2013, SaskTel created the Community Partnership Program, which has served as a successful framework for Saskatchewan communities that want to increase their wireless service. SaskTel and Ministikwan Lake Cree Nation have been actively engaging under the Community Partnership Program to improve wireless access in their area.

In 2020, SaskTel applied for funding via the Federal Government’s Universal Broadband Fund to bring improved wireless coverage to Ministikwan Lake Cree Nation. Despite submitting its proposal nearly two years ago, SaskTel has still not received a response on its application to support Ministikwan Lake Cree Nation. We urge the Federal Government to work with SaskTel to improve wireless coverage across northern Saskatchewan.”

CTV News also reached out to the federal government regarding the Universal Broadband fund and is awaiting a response.