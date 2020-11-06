REGINA -- The opposition NDP is calling on the Saskatchewan Party to take immediate action to increase testing capacity and reduce class sizes.

The party wants more resources to be directed to address the rising COVID-19 cases in the province.

“The risk to the health of the people of Saskatchewan is currently very high, as is the significant effect on the province’s economy if we don’t get this pandemic under control,” NDP Leader Ryan Meili said in a news release. “We knew this second wave was coming and the government simply hasn’t done the work to protect people.”

Saskatchewan is currently testing below the national average, with 183,005 people tested per million population. The national rate was 258,060 people tested per million population, as of Nov. 3.

Meili is also calling on the provincial government to reduce class sizes.

“The government has reduced gatherings to 10 people but we are still sending our kids and teachers into classrooms with 30 or more children. It just doesn’t make sense,” Meili said in the release.

“The government must take immediate steps to identify alternate venues that can be used for additional class space and hire more teachers and educational assistants so that we can keep our kids safe, reduce the spread of COVID-19 and make sure we don’t have to shut everything down again.”

Meili also feels there should be consideration of extending the mandatory masks indoors order to other areas of the province outside of Saskatoon, Regina and Prince Albert.

“The pandemic doesn’t care where Saskatoon ends and Martensville begins, or where the line is between White City and Regina,” Meili said in the release. “We have to keep each other safe with clear, consistent rules that apply to us all as we battle COVID-19 together.”