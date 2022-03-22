NDP calls on province to allow more access to PCR testing

The Saskatchewan NDP called on the province to allow more access to PCR testing for those in the province, especially for children under five who are ineligible for vaccination.

During Question Period on Tuesday, Health Minister Paul Merriman said the people of Saskatchewan have the tools they need to live with COVID-19 and is confident the population will use them.

“People have been educated about what they need to do, social distancing, whether they want to wear a mask or not, this is all up to the people of Saskatchewan,” said Merriman.

Kira Taylor, a mother of two children under the age of five and a teacher, said without mandates, she is worried those tools won’t be utilized.

Taylor said she and her husband have been doing everything they can to keep their family safe, including wearing a mask and avoiding family and friends, but without mandates, it is hard to control what they are exposed to on a daily basis.

The province said there are more than 19 million rapid tests floating around for the public to use.

“We have more tests available, they’re much more convenient than they have been, and we still have the option where a physician who deems it necessary for a PCR test, they most certainly can prescribe that,” said Premier Scott Moe.

Taylor said she is feeling defeated and vulnerable and isn’t sure how to keep her family safe.

“I booked my son an appointment [with the doctor] and I have to wait a month to get in, so the access is not easy, and as a teacher and a parent I don’t have time to go and sit and wait,” said Taylor.

NDP Leader Ryan Meili said the province should make PCR testing available for kids under five who are ineligible for vaccination and face the risk of life-long effects from COVID-19.

“Rapid tests are a very useful thing, it’s an important part of the response, but if families want to know if somebody in their family has COVID-19, you want that definitive PCR response,” said Meili.

Taylor has been rapid testing her children regularly, but despite her kids being used to the process, she doesn’t believe the results are the most accurate.

“To test a one and a four year old with a rapid test ourselves when we’re not professionals is very hard, to get them to sit that long to do it properly, the accuracy with that I find is very hard.”