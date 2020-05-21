REGINA -- Members of the Saskatchewan NDP joined leader Ryan Meili in front of the Saskatchewan Legislature to call on the Saskatchewan Government to return to the Legislature.

“We need a real plan from this government, not a warmed-over budget that predates the crisis. We need a plan that responds to the deep economic challenges ahead, not the Sask. Party’s usual crisis playbook of deep cuts and privatization,” Meili said in a press release.

He’s asking for a presentation and debate of a full budget, and a plan for economic recovery in the province.