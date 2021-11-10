NDP launching petition to create cultural learning space on Sask. legislative grounds

REGINA -

The Saskatchewan NDP has launched a petition calling for the west lawn of the legislative grounds to be dedicated as cultural learning space.

Betty Nippi-Albright, the opposition critic for First Nations and Metis relations, truth and reconciliation and the public service commission, presented the petition during Question Period on Monday. She would like the space to be named the Chief Piapot Cultural Learning Grounds.

“Chief Piapot was an influential leader for First Nations on Treaty 4 land who brought his fight for treaty rights,” Nippi-Albright said during question period.

Chief Piapot was known for trying to sustain the traditional ways of Indigenous life in the 1800’s. He was one of the last Cree leaders to sign Treaty 4 with the federal government.

Nippi-Albright referenced the Justice for our Stolen Children Camp, which took place on the west lawn for 197 days in 2018. She also mentioned the Walking With Our Angels camp in 2020 which stayed on the west lawn for 44 days.

“The west lawn has become a de facto site for Indigenous expression due to its proximity to the Legislative Assembley,” she said. “Officially designating the site as such would facilitate the ongoing process of reconciliation.”

If designated, she said the lawn would be a space for cultural celebration, education, Indigenous ceremony and peaceful demonstration.

More details to come..