Saskatchewan NDP leadership hopefuls Ryan Meili and Trent Wotherspoon faced questions from the public Friday afternoon in Regina.

The two took part in a leadership forum hosted by the Regina and District Chamber of Commerce.

The candidates responded to written questions from the crowd and used the question-and-answer event as an opportunity to connect with leaders in the business community.

While both candidates agree on many topics, they said the race has highlighted each of their differences.

"What we've heard from the people that are responding to our campaign is that they really liked the bolder ideas, the vision and the idea that there is a new way of doing politics that we don't have to look and sound the way we've always sounded,” Meili said.

"New Democrats are really looking for someone that can go out and reach out and build and unite our team across Saskatchewan and work to win that next election,” said Wotherspoon.

The new leader of the Saskatchewan NDP will be elected on March 3, 2018.