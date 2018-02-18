The final countdown is on to the Saskatchewan New Democratic Party leadership vote and the two candidates say they can hardly wait.

"(I’m) starting to count the sleeps. I'm ready for March 3 is the end and the next day we march forth together,” NDP leadership candidate Ryan Meili said.

There are several similarities in both candidates policies, but some things do set the two apart.

"I've been in there a year and I've continued to maintain that civility. I think it is what people are looking for,” Meili said.

"I suspect Ryan wouldn't want to decide this through leg wrestling or arm wrestling and I suspect I wouldn't want to decide it through Scrabble with him,” Wotherspoon said.

The NDP leadership vote comes more than a month after the Saskatchewan Party chose a new leader and premier. Both parties say they picked up many new ideas during the process and that could change the course of politics leading up to the 2020 provincial election.

-With files from a report by Wayne Mantyka.