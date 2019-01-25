

The opposition NDP is raising concerns on Twitter after two Sask. Party MLAs attended Yellow Vest rallies.

These rallies are taking place across the country to oppose the carbon tax and immigration.

“We believe that Canada need immigration. It’s a good way to bring skilled people into our country,” said Yorkton Yellow Vest supporter Neil Scheller. “What we are against is people coming into Canada with no vetting. They’re just coming in and living off the system.”

Yorkton MLA Greg Ottenbreit attended a rally in his home constituency and the Estevan Mercury posted photos online of Estevan MLA Lori Carr attending a rally.

News coverage from Yorkton suggests Ottenbreit spoke about the carbon tax and pipelines, but there was no indication he spoke about immigration.

“He just talked how it’s great to see the people of Canada uniting, setting aside their political views and coming together to rally against things going on in the government that they don’t support,” said Scheller, who was at the rally.

The opposition questioned on Twitter if these MLAs support the Yellow Vest’s anti-immigration message.

The government said Carr and Ottenbreit were not available for interviews on the topic.

In a statement, the government said they do not support the anti-immigration message that some with the Yellow Vest movement are putting forward.

Based on reporting from CTV’s Wayne Mantyka