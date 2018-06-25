

The Saskatchewan NDP is raising concerns about a part of the Regina Bypass on Tower Road.

According to NDP Highways and Infrastructure Critic Buckley Belanger, there is “significant erosion” at the base of the bridge — and that erosion is compromising the structure’s safety. The Opposition says the Ministry of Highways rushed the $2-billion bypass project, resulting in structural damages.

The NDP didn’t present a report to validate its claims. The government says it is aware of the issue — and the bypass team is working to solve the issue. The province added it’s not a unique case and there are no safety risks to the public.

“It’s very common that when you have a bridge that is built around this area that once you put additional weight on top of the soil that’s underneath, you do get some consolidation underlying materials over time,” said Fred Antunes, deputy minister of highways and infrastructure.

Balgonie resident Jesse Edwards says he’s worried seeing heavy loads drive over that area.

“I don’t claim to be an engineer by any means, but anybody that looks down over there and sees a huge wash out, you should be concerned if you are driving over it. It’s only going to get worse until it gets fixed,” he said.

Belanger says the government should be taking the issue seriously — and fixing it.

“If we are going to spend $2 billion on a project like this, they better have gotten it right,” he said. “This is yet another example of how they rushed through, compromised safety and now we are seeing the problem surface.”

According to the government, bypass contractors are responsible for taking care of the problem. It should take a couple of days, with no extra cost to taxpayers.

With files from CTV Regina's Madina Azizi