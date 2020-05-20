REGINA -- Saskatchewan NDP Leader Ryan Meili renewed his call for the government to impose binding arbitration to end the labour dispute at the Co-op Refinery.

“This lockout has gone on far too long. The Premier needs to show leadership and bring it to an end,” said Meili. “When the Sask. Party appointed special mediator Vince Ready months ago, they seemed confident that he would come to a resolution. Instead, the impasse drags on because the Premier won’t act, which is bad for the province, bad for workers and bad for our economy.”

The call comes after major criticism against the Regina Police Service and the City of Regina by Unifor, who said it was not informed of an anonymous threat to blow up its picket line.

The letter was stamped as “received” by the Office of the Mayor on Feb. 18, around the time of the most heated periods of the nasty lockout at the refinery when Unifor had set up blockades at the complex.

On Wednesday, Unifor said it was looking to expand its complaint against RPS.

A release from the union says it is looking to file a “civil suit against RPS related to restricting union members’ rights to lawful picketing.”

CTV News Regina has reached out to the RPS for a comment.

It was recently obtained by Unifor through a Freedom of Information request to the City and posted in full over the Victoria Day long weekend.