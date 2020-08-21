REGINA -- NDP Official Opposition Leader Ryan Meili is asking Premier Scott Moe to recall the legislature to debate the province’s return to school plan.

In a virtual press conference on Friday, Meili said the recall wound make Moe answer questions from the opposition.

He said he believes more needs to be done on the return to school plan before school starts on Sept. 8. He wants the province to reduce class sizes.

“We’re expecting people to get back to work, we’re expecting teachers to get back to work, students to go back to school, so it’s time for Scott Moe to get back to work,” he said. “Join us in the legislature and answer questions about a lack of a plan to get schools back safely.”

Meili said physical distancing is workable in the legislature. There would only need to be fewer MLAs present for the debate, he said.