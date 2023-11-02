NDP want Sask. to commit to CPP, formally oppose Alberta's plans to leave program

The Saskatchewan New Democrats called out Premier Scott Moe Thursday for not standing to answer questions in regard to Alberta’s recent proposal to leave the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) and the effects that could have on Saskatchewan people.

During question period, the Saskatchewan NDP said the province needs to show complete disapproval of Alberta’s ongoing discussions to remove the province from the CPP, saying it will drive up premiums for Saskatchewan residents and lower CPP payments together making life less affordable.

“People in this province are facing a cost of living crisis and one thing that people have been able to count on is the promise of the CPP, the reckless proposal from Danielle Smith won’t just impact Albertans, it will weaken the plan for all Canadians,” NDP Leader Carla Beck said.

Finance Minister Donna Harpauer said Alberta’s plans will not come to fruition for at least a decade.

The current concern surrounding affordability is the federal government’s carbon tax and its decision not to withdraw it from natural gas heating.

Harpauer reassured the assembly that there are currently no plans for Saskatchewan to leave the CPP program.

“There is no commitment by our party or even discussion on exiting CPP, nor do I envision any province being able to exit anytime soon, Alberta has a fairly lengthy process that they have committed to,” she said.

The Canada Pension Plan is a monthly taxable benefit that replaces part of a person’s income once they retire, those who qualify will receive CPP benefits for the rest of their life.

Harpauer said she has had a conversation with Alberta’s finance minister informing her that Alberta’s decision to leave the CPP program would affect Saskatchewan and said they plan on following the process “very closely.”

“We do not see this pressing and urgent today,” she said. “However, what we see as pressing and urgent and what we need to have a discussion with the federal government today is about the inequity and division they are creating with the carbon tax removal in one area of Canada for heating fuel and not for the rest of Canadians.”