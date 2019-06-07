

CTV Regina





Neal Hughes and Kerry Joseph have been named to the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ Plaza of Honour this year.

In its 33 year history, the Plaza of Honour has inducted 129 people who have contributed to the football club. The 1966, 1989 and 2007 Grey Cup teams are also included.

Hughes played fullback for the Riders from 2004 to 2014. He played in four Grey Cup games in 2007, 2009, 2010 and 2013, and was two-time Grey Cup champion.

Joseph was the Riders’ quarterback in 2006-2007, and returned in 2014. He won a Grey Cup with the team in 2007.

The Plaza of Honour is scheduled for Aug. 22 at Mosaic Stadium.