Near zero visibility prompts more fog advisories in Sask.

Fog advisories are once again in place for Regina and parts of southern and central Saskatchewan on Friday morning.

“Near zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring over some areas. Widespread fog persists for portions of southern Saskatchewan this [Friday] morning, Environment Canada said on its website.

Conditions are expected to improve by mid-morning, according to Environment Canada.

“If travelling, be prepared for areas of near-zero visibility. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop,” Environment Canada said.

Current highway conditions can be read here.