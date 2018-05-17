

CTV Regina





Residents at Regina’s Pioneer Village will be forced to move because of mould at the facility.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority says it received an assessment in April that showed mould in the building. Now, 94 people living in the long-term care facility will need to move to a new location.

Pioneer Village is being constantly monitored due to its age and condition, the SHA said in a news release. The health authority will be putting mould containment efforts into place.

Residents will be moved into available spaces in the community, other long-term care facilities or to other areas in Pioneer Village. The SHA says there are 65 people in the hostel unit and 29 in other units throughout the building who need to be relocated.

Once the residents are moved, the SHA will work to determine if the rooms can be remediated or if they need to be closed completely.