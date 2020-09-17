YORKTON -- RCMP seized nearly 30 grams of fentanyl from a residence in Yorkton, resulting in multiple arrests.

Three people are facing charges after a police investigation on Sunday. In a release, RCMP said 28.5 grams of fentanyl were seized.

Two women, 18-years-old and 42-years-old, and a 52-year-old man, all from Yorkton, have all been charged with possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking and trafficking fentanyl.

All three will appear in Yorkton Provincial Court on Tuesday, Sept. 22.