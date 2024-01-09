Nearly 4 million unstamped cigarettes seized in Sask. traffic stop

Saskatchewan RCMP are reporting to have seized nearly four million unstamped cigarettes in a traffic stop on Sunday.

On Jan. 7, at around 1 p.m., RCMP stopped a semi on Highway 11 near Lumsden.

RCMP officers reportedly observed evidence of illegal cigarettes and searched the trailer.

Police discovered 12.5 pallets of unstamped tobacco – totalling 356 cases or 3.56 million individual cigarettes.

Following the discovery, the 25-year-old Edmonton man who was driving the semi was arrested.

He faces four charges under the Tobacco Tax Act and made his first appearance in provincial court on Monday.