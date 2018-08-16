

CTV Regina





The union representing workers at the City of Weyburn says negotiations have reached an impasse.

CUPE Local 90 says they have served written notice to the city and the Minister of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety that talks are at a standstill.

The union is looking for changes to bereavement leave, emergency and serious illness leave, changes to grievance process and changes to seniority and promotion rights.

“Our members work hard for the City of Weyburn. We deserve a fair and reasonable deal,” said Sherri Blackburn, President of CUPE Local 90 in a written release. “The monetary offer they have outlined does not keep up with the costs of living and lags behind the wage increases that CUPE members employed by other municipalities will receive.”

The union says talks broke down when the city sent their final offer for the period of Jan. 1, 2017 to Dec. 31, 2020.

The union represents about 90 members at the City of Weyburn.