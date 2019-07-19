

Dominique Head, CTV Regina





Best Buds Society is a business that shares a backyard with Off The Leash Pet Grooming in the warehouse district. Both Businesses feel the other is being unreasonable.

Best Buds co-owner, Patrick Warnecke said the noise of the dogs from Off The Leash has caused a slow in his counselling services.

He’s also complained that the dogs waste drains toward his business.

“We’ve had many complaints from our customers, I mean we’ve had to stop whole sessions and training sessions in the back,” he said.

Warnecke stressed his concerns to the city, and they conducted an inspection for Off The Leash Pet Grooming. The city says the business abides by all regulations, including noise.

Kayla Sywanyk is the owner of Off The Leash and said she cleans her facility to all standards.

“Fluids from the animals in our facility are picked up, mopped and all floors are sanitized at the end of the day,” Sywanyk said.

She said she is a passionate business owner and does everything to the book.

“I started this business because of my love for pets and I take (the) safety and well-being of your pet seriously.”

She also wants her clients to know she is dedicated to her services,

“I am a small business owner who has put my heart and soul into this business and I have a team of people dedicated to the care of your animals,”