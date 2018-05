CTV Regina





A man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of his uncle after a homicide at Regina Beach over the weekend.

Clint Daniel Salminen, 32, was charged after Robert Gardiner, 58, was found dead in a home on Sunday night. Police say Salminen is Gardiner’s nephew.

Salminen made his first court appearance on Tuesday morning. He is scheduled to appear in court again on May 29.