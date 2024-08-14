'Nerves out of the way': Riders' Meyers reflects on first CFL start

It was a big night for Saskatchewan Roughriders wide receiver Dohnte Meyers last week in his Canadian Football League (CFL) debut as he led the team’s offence in their 22-22 tie versus Ottawa.

Meyers had eight receptions for 101 yards in his debut, more than any other receiver on his team that night.

“It just feels like a blessing. I’m glad God allowed me to be out there and help my team try and get the win. I’m just happy that it’s done and all the nerves are out of the way,” a smiling Meyers shared about his first game.

“That’s just the goal, you just want to go out there and do your best. You don’t need to worry about the stats. When the plays come you just want to make them and whatever that looks like you try to get it done,” he added.

The receiver was signed by the Riders in December of 2023 and following the pre-season was assigned to the practice roster. Due to injuries to the position group he found his way into the lineup in Week 10 and even as a starter.

“He is one of those guys who we’ve known for a long time has the potential to be a really good receiver and I think we saw a flash of that, he went over 100 [yards] for his first game. We saw it in pre-season and he’s a heck of a player. I give credit to him and his patience to be able to wait for his opportunity. And he made the best of it,” said head coach, Corey Mace.

“It’s just part of the journey you know this is the first time in my life that the journey prepares you for certain situations and I mean you just have to wait your turn and always be ready,” Meyers shared.

Meyers made a key play late in the game that helped the Riders then find the back of the end zone which lead to ultimately forcing overtime.

“He stepped up when he needed to. Understood where to be and made some huge catches to eventually even get me in the end zone so definitely owe him dinner or something,” joked fellow wide receiver Shawn Bane Jr.

“A lot of receivers are not going to make that catch. He does a lot of really good things,” added Mace.

The position group all seems to be working together this year as six different receivers have recorded 100 plus yard games so far.

“That’s crazy! I’ve been telling [you all] since camp we have the guys to do it,” Bane Jr. stated.

“They work hard, they have since the first day of camp. That’s a deep room. There’s even a couple of other guys who haven’t had an opportunity yet that I think are phenomenal receivers,” said Mace.

The receiver lineup could look different again this week as KeeSean Johnson has returned to full practice after suffering a head injury versus Edmonton, but Ajou Ajou did not practice on Tuesday due to a lingering finger issue from last week’s matchup.