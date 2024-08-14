'Nerves out of the way': Riders' Meyers reflects on first CFL start
It was a big night for Saskatchewan Roughriders wide receiver Dohnte Meyers last week in his Canadian Football League (CFL) debut as he led the team’s offence in their 22-22 tie versus Ottawa.
Meyers had eight receptions for 101 yards in his debut, more than any other receiver on his team that night.
“It just feels like a blessing. I’m glad God allowed me to be out there and help my team try and get the win. I’m just happy that it’s done and all the nerves are out of the way,” a smiling Meyers shared about his first game.
“That’s just the goal, you just want to go out there and do your best. You don’t need to worry about the stats. When the plays come you just want to make them and whatever that looks like you try to get it done,” he added.
The receiver was signed by the Riders in December of 2023 and following the pre-season was assigned to the practice roster. Due to injuries to the position group he found his way into the lineup in Week 10 and even as a starter.
“He is one of those guys who we’ve known for a long time has the potential to be a really good receiver and I think we saw a flash of that, he went over 100 [yards] for his first game. We saw it in pre-season and he’s a heck of a player. I give credit to him and his patience to be able to wait for his opportunity. And he made the best of it,” said head coach, Corey Mace.
“It’s just part of the journey you know this is the first time in my life that the journey prepares you for certain situations and I mean you just have to wait your turn and always be ready,” Meyers shared.
Meyers made a key play late in the game that helped the Riders then find the back of the end zone which lead to ultimately forcing overtime.
“He stepped up when he needed to. Understood where to be and made some huge catches to eventually even get me in the end zone so definitely owe him dinner or something,” joked fellow wide receiver Shawn Bane Jr.
“A lot of receivers are not going to make that catch. He does a lot of really good things,” added Mace.
The position group all seems to be working together this year as six different receivers have recorded 100 plus yard games so far.
“That’s crazy! I’ve been telling [you all] since camp we have the guys to do it,” Bane Jr. stated.
“They work hard, they have since the first day of camp. That’s a deep room. There’s even a couple of other guys who haven’t had an opportunity yet that I think are phenomenal receivers,” said Mace.
The receiver lineup could look different again this week as KeeSean Johnson has returned to full practice after suffering a head injury versus Edmonton, but Ajou Ajou did not practice on Tuesday due to a lingering finger issue from last week’s matchup.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Shuttle ride in Mexico sets Ontario man back more than $3K. Here's what happened
Two men across the Greater Toronto Area are speaking out after they said they lost thousands of dollars on vacation in Mexico.
A second Russian border region declares an emergency as Ukrainian forces press their incursion
Russia's Belgorod border region declared an emergency Wednesday under heavy shelling by Ukrainian forces that are pressing a major cross-border incursion into the adjacent Kursk region for a second week.
What will winter be like in Canada? Farmers' Almanac releases extended forecast
A whirlwind of rain and snow will blanket most of Canada this winter thanks in part to the La Nina weather pattern, according to the Farmers' Almanac's new extended weather forecast.
Blue Jays outfielder George Springer loses temper after being ejected in 7th inning
George Springer knew he was going to be ejected for arguing after a replay call. That didn't stop the Toronto Blue Jays outfielder from showing his frustration.
Montreal-area bookstore loses hundreds of books due to flooding after massive rainfall
One of the casualties of Friday's rainstorm was Babar Books, a beloved bookstore in the heart of Pointe-Claire Village that is now dealing with the loss of hundreds of books.
DNA investigation links California serial killer to 1986 killing of young woman near Los Angeles
The long-unsolved 1986 killing of a young Southern California woman has been linked to a convicted serial killer who admitted the crime, authorities said Tuesday.
10 Winnipeg 7-Elevens facing closure due to crime
A number of 7-Eleven stores may be set to close in the long-time Slurpee capital of the world.
Former Nazi bunker turned into hotel and leisure complex in Germany
At 58 meters tall - just a little taller than the Leaning Tower of Pisa, but with considerably more heft - the St. Pauli bunker in Hamburg, Germany, has dominated the city skyline for just over 80 years.
New Zealand food bank distributes candy made from a potentially lethal amount of methamphetamine
A charity working with homeless people in Auckland, New Zealand unknowingly distributed candies filled with a potentially lethal dose of methamphetamine in its food parcels after the sweets were donated by a member of the public.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Saskatoon
-
'Nothing will move': Concern over rail strike reaches fever pitch in commodity-driven Saskatchewan
Concern over a potential rail strike is hitting a fever pitch in Saskatchewan.
-
'Outright fraud': This Saskatoon builder left a trail of customers who say they paid and got nothing
A group of customers say they've lost hundreds of thousands of dollars after dealing with the Saskatoon-based Prairie Timber Group Ltd.
-
Northern Sask. community under evacuation order as wildfire approaches
A wildfire is forcing residents of a remote community in Northern Saskatchewan to evacuate.
Winnipeg
-
10 Winnipeg 7-Elevens facing closure due to crime
A number of 7-Eleven stores may be set to close in the long-time Slurpee capital of the world.
-
Winnipeg teenager warns drivers, cyclists after alleged hit-and-run in River Park South
A Winnipeg teenager is warning drivers and cyclists to watch the road after he claims he was struck by a vehicle while riding his bike in the city’s River Park South neighbourhood.
-
Man charged with sexual assault of teenagers attempts to jump out hotel window: Winnipeg police
A 54-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged after two teenage girls claim he sexually assaulted them in a Winnipeg hotel.
Edmonton
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Residential street in south neighbourhood closed for police investigation
Police closed a block in the Sakaw neighbourhood in south Edmonton Wednesday morning.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Wildfire smoke returns and it may linger for a few days
Wildfire smoke will be the big weather story for the next few days in the Edmonton area and across much of central and northern Alberta.
-
Edmonton man's cancer death 11 weeks after diagnosis highlights Alberta medical oncologist shortage
May 2 is a day Cici Nguyen says she'll never forget. That day less than four months ago is when Edmonton's Steven Wong, her 41-year-old husband, was diagnosed with Stage 4 gastric cancer.
Calgary
-
Shooting in Calgary's Beltline investigated by police
Calgary police are investigating a shooting in the Beltline on Tuesday evening.
-
Highway 2 closed south of Calgary after serious collision: RCMP
Emergency crews are on scene at a serious crash on Highway 2 south of Calgary.
-
'It was racially motivated': Calgary daycare owners speak out after licences cancelled
The owners of three Calgary child-care programs are speaking out after being shut down this week, accusing the provincial government of racism.
Lethbridge
-
Arguments on sanctions against Medicine Hat’s mayor heard by judge
A Calgary judge heard arguments on Tuesday regarding sanctions against Medicine Hat's mayor.
-
Rural emergency departments struggling with physician shortage
Many communities across Alberta have been dealing with a shortage of physicians. The problem is being felt the most in the rural areas of the province.
-
Sentencing hearing set for Coutts protesters convicted of mischief, weapons charges
Two men convicted of mischief at the Coutts, Alta., border blockade are to learn their sentences later this month.
Toronto
-
Municipalities in Ontario say there were 1,400 homeless encampments last year
Cities and towns across Ontario saw at least 1,400 homeless encampments in their communities last year, according to the Association of Municipalities of Ontario, which is asking the province for guidance on how to handle them, as well as more help to house and support people.
-
No injuries after fire outside Hazel McCallion Library in Mississauga
Mississauga Fire says they are continuing to investigate the cause of a blaze that broke out in front of the Hazel McCallion Central Library early Wednesday morning.
-
Shuttle ride in Mexico sets Ontario man back more than $3K. Here's what happened
Two men across the Greater Toronto Area are speaking out after they said they lost thousands of dollars on vacation in Mexico.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Air Canada launching non-stop Ottawa-London Heathrow service in March 2025
Ottawa travellers will be able to fly non-stop to London's Heathrow Airport next spring, the second overseas destination out of Canada's capital.
-
Renfrew, Ont. town council failed to properly scrutinize Ma-Te-Way expansion: report
A new report into the multi-million-dollar Ma-Te-Way Centre expansion project says the Town of Renfrew council failed to properly scrutinize the controversial and costly venture.
-
Ottawa Fire Services provides tips to prevent 3 common household fires
The Ottawa Fire Services is offering tips to prevent the most common fires in households. Cooking, improperly discarded smoking materials and dryer are three of the most common causes of fires in homes.
Montreal
-
Montreal-area bookstore loses hundreds of books due to flooding after massive rainfall
One of the casualties of Friday's rainstorm was Babar Books, a beloved bookstore in the heart of Pointe-Claire Village that is now dealing with the loss of hundreds of books.
-
Residents of Pierrefonds continue to deal with aftermath of massive storm
It's been four days since the torrential rains hit Montreal, and many towns are still coping with the aftermath of the flooding. Some residents on Paul-Pouliot Street in the Pierrefonds borough were forced to push their cars out of their garages and onto tow trucks. Many of them are total losses after being completely submerged in flood water.
-
Montreal man sentenced to 10 years in U.S. for 'massive' telemarketing scheme
A Montreal man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison by a Pennsylvania judge for operating a telemarketing scheme that defrauded American seniors of millions of dollars.
Vancouver
-
N.S. man gets civic service award for comforting victim of fatal crash in B.C.
A Nova Scotia resident has been given an award for his selfless actions during a tragedy earlier this year on the other side of the country.
-
B.C.'s pre-election summer: Tax cut promises, strategy and sparring
Typically, late August is a quiet time in B.C. politics as the parties and their supporters rest up before diving into election mode ahead of voting day in October, so BC United raised eyebrows when they made a bombshell policy announcement in Victoria Tuesday.
-
Pit bull was off-leash in children's care, B.C. woman says after attack
A woman whose corgi was attacked by a pit bull in a Coquitlam, B.C., dog park last week is questioning whether families should allow certain pets off-leash in public – particularly in the care of unaccompanied minors.
Vancouver Island
-
N.S. man gets civic service award for comforting victim of fatal crash in B.C.
A Nova Scotia resident has been given an award for his selfless actions during a tragedy earlier this year on the other side of the country.
-
B.C.'s pre-election summer: Tax cut promises, strategy and sparring
Typically, late August is a quiet time in B.C. politics as the parties and their supporters rest up before diving into election mode ahead of voting day in October, so BC United raised eyebrows when they made a bombshell policy announcement in Victoria Tuesday.
-
B.C. wildfire situation improving but officials warns things could change quickly
At the peak of wildfire activity over the past couple of weeks, more than 5,000 British Columbians found themselves under evacuation order or alert, but as of Tuesday just 55 properties remain under order.
Kelowna
-
32 Pomeranian dogs seized from 'irresponsible breeder' in B.C. Interior, SPCA says
Animal protection officers have seized 32 Pomeranian dogs and puppies from an "irresponsible breeder" in Vernon, the BC SPCA announced Tuesday.
-
Camper fined $1,150 for violating fire ban, causing grass fire in B.C. Interior
A camper in B.C.'s south Okanagan is facing a "hefty" fine after lighting a campfire during the ongoing ban, local Mounties say.
-
Thieves used pickup truck to break into Lululemon store in Kamloops, RCMP say
Mounties in Kamloops are investigating after thieves used a pickup truck to break into a Lululemon store at the Aberdeen Mall early Monday morning.
London
-
Dog rescued from Sarnia apartment fire, damage estimated at $250,000
Damage is estimated at $250,000 and a dog had to be rescued from a fire in Sarnia on Tuesday. Around 3:15 p.m., Sarnia Fire Rescue Services responded to a structure fire in the 300 block of Durand Street near Maxwell Street.
-
London Ont. driving instructor wanted on sexual assault charges
Nedal Al-Louzi, 45 years old of London, Ont. is employed as an instructor for a London area driving school. He has been charged with three counts of sexual assault.
-
London man to be sentenced in field party shooting
The sentencing hearing for a 22-year-old man who plead guilty in connection the shooting death of a teenager at a field party is set for Sept. 18. Dylan Schaap was originally charged with second degree murder but ended up pleading guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter in May.
Kitchener
-
Paris man wanted for kidnapping after woman assaulted in Wellesley Township
A Paris man is wanted on kidnapping charges.
-
Hold and secure lifted in Wellesley
The Waterloo Regional Police Service has lifted its ‘hold and secure’ warning in Wellesley.
-
'High-risk' Kitchener killer gets statutory release
A Kitchener man, who admitted to choking his roommate to death, is getting a second chance at statutory release.
Northern Ontario
-
What will winter be like in Canada? Farmers' Almanac releases extended forecast
A whirlwind of rain and snow will blanket most of Canada this winter thanks in part to the La Nina weather pattern, according to the Farmers' Almanac's new extended weather forecast.
-
Black bear mauls 3-year-old girl in tent at Montana campground
A black bear mauled and injured a three-year-old girl in a tent at a private campground in Montana just north of Yellowstone National Park over the weekend, state wildlife officials said.
-
Neighbours react with shock to drive-by shooting in Timmins
Timmins police say they are investigating reports of gunshots in the south end of town Monday night.
Atlantic
-
Thunderstorms, wildfire smoke, and tracking tropical storm Ernesto
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to develop across parts of the Maritimes Tuesday afternoon into early evening.
-
Halifax issues water quality advisories for 3 beaches
Halifax Regional Municipality has issued water quality advisories for three beaches due to high bacteria levels.
-
Saint John construction causes temporary changes for transit riders
Those who rely on public transit in uptown Saint John, N.B., will have to adapt to some temporary changes starting next week.
N.L.
-
Meet the trio bringing you the first St. John's Fashion Week
A first-of-its-kind fashion series is running until Aug. 12 in St. John's, N.L.
-
Regatta a 'go,' bringing thousands to Quidi Vidi Lake in St. John's
Mother Nature smiled on St. John's Wednesday morning, allowing a volunteer committee to give the go-ahead for the city's unique weather-dependent holiday, the Royal St. John's Regatta.
-
Number of inmates released into homelessness is climbing in Newfoundland and Labrador
More people are being released from Newfoundland and Labrador's largest correctional facility with nowhere to go home to, and experts say housing shortages, unco-ordinated community supports and a high number of inmates on pretrial detention are to blame.