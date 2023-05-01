'Never forgotten': Sask. marks 10th anniversary of Missing Persons Week

Government officials and families of long-term missing persons marked the start of Missing Persons Week in Saskatchewan at Wascana Place.

“Missing Persons Week provides us with the opportunity to come together as a province to remember those who are missing and to support the families who continue to bear the pain of not knowing what happened to their loved ones,” Lieutenant Governor of Saskatchewan Russ Mirasty said in a news release.

The week of remembrance, which runs from May 1 to May 7, was officially launched with the “Walk to Honour the Missing” followed by a bench dedication ceremony at the Missing Persons Tree and Bench in Wascana Park.

This year’s theme: ‘Never Forgotten: Honouring the Missing and Supporting their Families’ is aimed at raising awareness of missing persons as well as prevention and support services.

As part of the ceremony, flowers and messages were placed at the Missing Persons Tree, representing the 137 long-term missing people in Saskatchewan.

“As we reflect on ten years of marking Missing Persons Week, it is significant to consider that every missing person’s case is an active file until investigators can find answers,” Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Christine Tell said in the release.

“To the families of missing people, we know we cannot ease the fear you live with, yet we do support you in hope.”

The week is organized by the Saskatchewan Missing Persons Partnership (SMPP), a collaboration between government, police, Indigenous and community based organizations.

SMPP partners are set to host several events in person and online for the duration of Missing Persons Week.

More details can be found on the SMPP website.

More details to come...