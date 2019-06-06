New air monitoring system collecting data in East Regina
CTV Regina
Published Thursday, June 6, 2019 3:27PM CST
A new air monitoring station is now collecting air quality data in Regina.
“This improved station will enhance our capability by expanding the number of air contaminants that we monitor for air quality in Regina,” Great Plains Air Zone Executive Director Stephen Weiss said.
The station will provide the public with a constant source air monitoring, which GPAZ says is important due to recent forest fires effecting air quality in Saskatchewan.