The Government of Saskatchewan has passed the Regional Policing Amendment Act.

The amendment allows municipalities with a population less than 500 people, to join region police services.

“We recognize the benefits that regional policing services could provide for communities,” Corrections and Policing Minister Christine Tell said. “Allowing rural municipalities and municipalities with populations under 500 to join regional police services is part of our ongoing commitment to enhance policing in Saskatchewan.”

The Police Act, established in 1990 allowed for the formation of regional police services. Before the amendment, rural municipalities were not included in the arrangements of region police.

The amendment will come into effect in mid-May upon Royal Assent.