

CTV Regina





The blind and visually impaired can now navigate the Canadian National Institute for the Blind (CNIB) building in Regina independently.

CNIB has equipped its offices with beacons and QR codes. When paired with the BlindSquare App, it gives directions just like a GPS. There are seven beacons in the building, sharing information like the locations of bathrooms, doors, and the name and titles of people’s offices.

“We wanted to be a showcase for other businesses and the public to know that this technology is available and it’s cost-effective,” said Christall Beaudry, executive director of CNIB Saskatchewan. “It’s also easy to manipulate, so you can change the messages up and it’s quite flexible.”

The office is the first organization in Saskatchewan to install the system, and CNIB hopes to see more businesses and locations adopt the technology in the future.

“My hope is that eventually more public spaces will have technology like this, so that it makes it so that those who are blind and partially-sighted can navigate on their own,” said CNIB client Ashley Nemeth.

CNIB serves more than 1,700 clients in Regina.