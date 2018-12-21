

CTV Regina





A new cannabis retailer opened its doors in the Queen City on Friday.

Tweed is owned and operated by Regina resident Jill Anderson, but she has partnered national chain Canopy Growth Corporation. The company owns the Tweed brand.

The corporation is not on the permit, which is held by Anderson.

“We’ve collaborated with Tweed to bring their product and retail experience to Regina,” Anderson’s son Evan said. “We’ve worked really hard to accessorize and also bring awesome product in in terms of cannabis.”

Canopy Growth Corporation received five permits in Saskatchewan, but none in Regina. The company told CTV News that it has a similar partnership with another permittee in Regina, which is expected to open in the east end next year.

The store, in the 1500 block of Albert Street, is the third cannabis retailer to open in Regina since legalization day in October.