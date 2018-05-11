A new grant was announced on Friday to increase the number of car seats in the province.

Non-profit groups and law enforcement agencies will be able to apply for up to $2,500 per year per group to purchase car seats. The car seats can then be handed out as the group sees fit to people who need them.

The program is a partnership between Saskatchewan Government Insurance and the Saskatchewan Prevention Institute and will be offered four times a year.

A spokesperson for SGI says the car seats could be handed out by police services as part of a positive ticketing campaign, or used by non-profit daycares.

Applications for the grant are open until May 30. There will be additional opportunities to apply for the grant throughout the year.

By law, car seats are mandatory for children under 40 pounds and booster seats are mandatory for children under seven years of age.

SGI also offers car seat clinics from May to September to help parents confirm that their car seat is properly secured in their vehicle.