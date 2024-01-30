New communication cards helping Regina police interact with the deaf and hard of hearing

Mustafa Alabassi was pulled over a few years ago by Regina police and found the interaction quite frustrating.

Alabassi is deaf, something the officers at the time didn’t realize, which made the situation difficult.

Now, four years later, after working with his school’s resource officer, Alabassi is the face of RPS’s brand new communication cards, which were created for that exact scenario.

Constable Erin Black was the school resource officer at the time, and she was proud of speaking at the launch of the new tool.

“He’s one of the liveliest students in the building in his face of personalized experience to me and just figuring out what are other communities what are other municipalities doing that that’s successful and has good feedback,” she explained.

The communication cards feature simple icons and phrases that assist both officers and members of the public who are deaf or hard of hearing or whose preferred language is not English.

“Just now this advertising around in the world to understand people understand deafness. As a kid it’s just like ‘oh you’re deaf. You should get a hearing aid.’ No I’m deaf and I’m successful and they want to be the same and it can be the same. I’m so proud. I’m so happy,” Alabassi explained.

The cards were created in collaboration with the Saskatchewan Deaf and Hard of Hearing Society along with the Regina Open Door Society to create something that is accessible to everyone.

Nairn Gillies is the executive director of the Saskatchewan Deaf or Hard of Hearing Services.

“This is a beautiful example of what the deaf call ‘deaf gain’ the interpreter was signing ‘beneficial’ so the gain for everyone, if you follow the deaf community is just more inclusion.”

RPS vehicles will now be carrying these communication cards, but if anyone is looking to have one for their personal vehicles, they can be picked up for free at RPS Headquarters at 1717 Saskatchewan Drive.