New communication cards helping Regina police interact with the deaf and hard of hearing
Mustafa Alabassi was pulled over a few years ago by Regina police and found the interaction quite frustrating.
Alabassi is deaf, something the officers at the time didn’t realize, which made the situation difficult.
Now, four years later, after working with his school’s resource officer, Alabassi is the face of RPS’s brand new communication cards, which were created for that exact scenario.
Constable Erin Black was the school resource officer at the time, and she was proud of speaking at the launch of the new tool.
“He’s one of the liveliest students in the building in his face of personalized experience to me and just figuring out what are other communities what are other municipalities doing that that’s successful and has good feedback,” she explained.
The communication cards feature simple icons and phrases that assist both officers and members of the public who are deaf or hard of hearing or whose preferred language is not English.
“Just now this advertising around in the world to understand people understand deafness. As a kid it’s just like ‘oh you’re deaf. You should get a hearing aid.’ No I’m deaf and I’m successful and they want to be the same and it can be the same. I’m so proud. I’m so happy,” Alabassi explained.
The cards were created in collaboration with the Saskatchewan Deaf and Hard of Hearing Society along with the Regina Open Door Society to create something that is accessible to everyone.
Nairn Gillies is the executive director of the Saskatchewan Deaf or Hard of Hearing Services.
“This is a beautiful example of what the deaf call ‘deaf gain’ the interpreter was signing ‘beneficial’ so the gain for everyone, if you follow the deaf community is just more inclusion.”
RPS vehicles will now be carrying these communication cards, but if anyone is looking to have one for their personal vehicles, they can be picked up for free at RPS Headquarters at 1717 Saskatchewan Drive.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan gets 14-year prison sentence in third conviction
Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan and his wife were sentenced on Wednesday to 14 years in prison each for corruption, his lawyer and prison officials said, a day after another special court convicted Khan of leaking state secrets and gave him a 10-year prison sentence.
Explorer may have found wreckage of Amelia Earhart's plane in Pacific
A former U.S. Air Force intelligence officer says he believes he has found the wreckage of Amelia Earhart's plane, which disappeared nine decades ago, on the bottom of the Pacific Ocean using sonar data from a deep-sea drone.
B.C. employers sue workers for quitting without required notice
B.C.'s small claims tribunal has weighed in on two cases where employers attempted to sue workers who allegedly quit without providing the notice required by their contracts.
The RNC will meet privately after Trump allies pull resolution to call him the 'presumptive nominee'
The Republican National Committee is meeting behind closed doors this week as some allies of Donald Trump had hoped to put the group's stamp on the former president early in the 2024 GOP presidential nominating campaign.
Lawyers for five 2018 world junior hockey players confirm sexual assault charges
Lawyers for the remaining four NHL players have confirmed their clients are among the five facing sexual assault charges in connection with an incident involving members of Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team.
5 semis involved in crash on Highway 1 near Lake Louise: police
A crash involving five semi-tractor trailers near Lake Louise has closed a section of the Trans-Canada Highway Tuesday morning.
Skate Canada 'extremely disappointed' with Olympic medal decision, considers appeal
Skate Canada said Tuesday it was 'extremely disappointed' with the International Skating Union's position on the awarding of medals from the figure skating team competition at the 2022 Beijing Olympics and will 'consider all options to appeal.'
Deaths of four officer cadets at Royal Military College in 2022 not service-related, investigation rules
A Canadian Armed Forces investigation has confirmed that the deaths of four officer cadets at the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ont. in 2022 were not service-related and the cadets weren't on duty at the time.
Losing weight is hard. Here are 5 things to keep in mind
Failure to shed pounds is often not about lacking the willpower to make important lifestyle changes, such as eating healthier, reducing calories and increasing physical activity. The dirty little secret is that our bodies are programmed by evolution to hold on to fat.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. Party MLA quits caucus amid 'active police investigation'
Greg Lawrence, the MLA for Moose Jaw Wakamow, has resigned from the Saskatchewan Party caucus.
-
'Opened my eyes': Families of James Smith Cree Nation victims say inquest offered answers
As inquest jurors consider the evidence, some of the victims' families say the process has already brought some long-awaited answers.
-
‘It’s exciting’: Sask. couple going bananas over their new crop
A Saskatchewan couple has taken farming to new heights in their greenhouse, and they’ve had their first sweet harvest of a very unlikely tropical crop during a bitter Saskatchewan cold snap.
Winnipeg
-
New security post for Winnipeg city hall following threats, harassment
Security upgrades are coming to Winnipeg City Hall after councillors say safety is an issue, and current protocols to protect them fall short.
-
River trail closes after less than a week due to “bizarre temperatures”
Unseasonably mild weather across Southern Manitoba is slowing down winter activities – many of which were already delayed this season.
-
'Really overwhelming': Winnipeg woman wins $5M on Lotto 6/49
A Winnipeg woman has five million reasons to be happy.
Calgary
-
Flames' Dube among NHL players facing sexual assault charge
Calgary Flames forward Dillon Dube is among four National Hockey League (NHL) players from the 2018 Team Canada World Junior hockey team directed to surrender to police in London, Ont.
-
Calgary city council decides against property tax rebate in 2024
Calgary city council decided Tuesday night not to ask administration to find $23 million in budget cuts that would have led to a one-time rebate for homeowners.
-
Calgary council starts process to repeal single-use items bylaw
Exactly two weeks after it was implemented, Calgary city council has voted in favour of starting the process to repeal its single-use items bylaw amid significant public and political pushback.
Edmonton
-
Non-essential water use ban likely to continue until Sunday: Epcor
A ban on non-essential water use in the Edmonton-area will likely continue until midday Sunday, Epcor said Tuesday afternoon.
-
Toxic smoke alert cancelled in east-central Alberta
An alert asking residents in an east-central Alberta county to seek shelter to avoid breathing toxic smoke has been cancelled.
-
No timeline to reopen Edmonton City Hall after shooting: city manager
Edmonton City Hall will be closed indefinitely after a shooting last week, city manager Andre Corbould told reporters on Tuesday.
Toronto
-
Lawyers for five 2018 world junior hockey players confirm sexual assault charges
Lawyers for the remaining four NHL players have confirmed their clients are among the five facing sexual assault charges in connection with an incident involving members of Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team.
-
GO Train operators can't leave a train to help someone struck on the tracks, says union
It's a traumatic workplace reality for train conductors across the country: pedestrians standing on the tracks is an all-too-common occurrence. The outcome can be life altering, for both the train operator and the person struck by the fast-moving locomotive.
-
Video captures suspect pouring flammable liquid at entrance of Toronto home: police
Police have released video of a man wanted in connection with an arson investigation in downtown Toronto.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING City of Ottawa staff recommend approving proposed Baseline towers despite shadows on Experimental Farm
City of Ottawa staff are recommending councillors approve two high-rise towers on Baseline Road, despite concerns from the federal government about the effects that the towers' shadows would have on the nearby Central Experimental Farm.
-
'Things are basically out of control': Residents voice concerns over increased crime, drug use in Carlington
Residents in Ottawa's Carlington neighbourhood say they're fed up with the rise in crime and drug use since a supportive housing residence operated by the Shepherds of Good Hope (SGH) opened.
-
'It's been a nightmare': Residents describe search for family doctor in Ottawa
Ottawa residents without a family doctor say the search to find a new one has been infuriating and a nightmare, with many clinics bluntly saying they're not accepting new patients.
Vancouver
-
Evacuation orders, alerts issued in Pemberton due to flooding
The Village of Pemberton, B.C., issued an evacuation order Tuesday afternoon due to “immediate danger to life safety” posed by flooding in the area.
-
Floodwaters inundate Squamish Valley Road
The atmospheric rivers and record-breaking warm weather blanketing B.C.'s South Coast are causing flooding in Sea to Sky country, including parts of Squamish.
-
Junior hockey brawl leaves B.C. goalie seriously injured
A junior hockey goalie from B.C.'s Lower Mainland is recovering from a serious injury suffered during an on-ice brawl last week.
Montreal
-
Five Canadians facing extradition to the U.S. for involvement in drug smuggling ring
Authorities have dismantled a drug smuggling operation that they say involved large quantities of narcotics coming into Los Angeles from Mexico before being distributed in the U.S. and Canada by long-haul truckers.
-
Is a bagel with no hole still a bagel? Montreal's St-Viateur behind cheeky campaign
In a move that's bound to upset many, cream cheese maker Philadelphia is debuting a hole-less bagel with the blessing of some of North America's beloved bagel shops, including Montreal's St-Viateur.
-
Quebec housing minister refuses amendments to law protecting seniors from eviction
Housing Minister France-Elaine Duranceau refused to improve the 'Loi Françoise David' aimed at better protecting seniors from eviction, despite amendments tabled by QS and the PQ on Tuesday.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. approves funding for 'desperately' needed addictions centre for Vancouver Island women
The B.C. government has agreed to pay for a new addictions recovery centre in Greater Victoria that’s desperately needed by women on Vancouver Island.
-
B.C. mortgage broker suspended 2 years, fined $30K for misleading lenders
A B.C. Financial Services Authority investigation that began when the province made a civil forfeiture application regarding a Kelowna property has ended with a two-year suspension and a $30,000 fine for the mortgage broker who facilitated the purchase's financing.
-
1 injured, suspect in custody after Lake Cowichan shooting, RCMP say
A shooting in Lake Cowichan sent one man to hospital with serious injuries Sunday night, according to local Mounties.
Atlantic
-
One person seriously injured after crash involving school bus: N.S. RCMP
One person suffered serious injuries in a crash between a school bus and another vehicle on Highway 7 in Porters Lake, N.S., according to RCMP.
-
Inquiry releasing report today on Afghanistan vet who killed his family and himself
Seven years after a former Canadian soldier fatally shot three family members and himself in rural Nova Scotia, a provincial inquiry is scheduled to release today a final report explaining what happened and how to prevent a similar tragedy.
-
Cape Breton, N.S., man charged with attempted murder after domestic incident
A man has been charged with attempted murder in relation to a domestic incident at a residence in Sydney, N.S., Monday night, according to a news release from Cape Breton Regional Police.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury-area couple devastated after fire destroys their rural property
A Greater Sudbury couple is devastated after a fire broke out on their rural property two weeks ago causing extensive damage.
-
Soo Greyhounds take down banner honouring John Vanbiesbrouck
The banner honouring Sault native and former NHL goalie John Vanbiesbrouck has been taken down at GFL Memorial Gardens.
-
Still no sign of missing northern Ont. city councillor, police say
Sudbury police said Tuesday they are still searching missing city councillor Michael Vagnini.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener, Ont. teen waits 19 hours for emergency appendectomy
A mother is speaking out after her teenage daughter spent 19 agonizing hours waiting in two Kitchener, Ont. emergency departments for an appendectomy.
-
Family says burglar posed as delivery driver before breaking into their Waterloo, Ont. home
A Waterloo, Ont. family was left shaken after they say a burglar posed as a delivery driver before breaking into their home.
-
Kitchener store robbed at knifepoint
Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Kitchener store and have released the photos of three suspects.