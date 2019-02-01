

CTV Regina





The City of Weyburn is planning a new multi-purpose community centre for arts and recreation.

An indoor soccer field, walking track and art gallery will be a part of the new facility.

“It has this huge play centre in the one corner where kids from the ages of zero to 12 can play and then we have an upstairs walking track for all ages,” Weyburn Mayor Marcel Roy said.

“We have a full field that’s going be a half-sized FIFA field for soccer, baseball pitching and sports simulators. It’s going to be a wonderful centre.”

The Signal Hill Arts Centre will also be relocating to the new building. Roy says the new facility will be large enough to host provincial art shows.

At the same time, Weyburn will be amalgamating three elementary schools into one large new school.

Both buildings will be connected and located on the site. This will allow for the sharing of facilities between the new school and the new community centre.

The facility, with a price tag of $20 million, is expected to be completed by the fall of 2021.