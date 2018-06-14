

Coal power plants could become a thing of the past, after the federal government announced plans to eliminate coal burning energy by 2030.

Some residents in the town of Coronach are opposing the new plan. On Wednesday a task force representing the government came to town to listen to the concerns of the town.

The coal mine in Coronach employs 85 per cent of the town, and is the second-largest energy provider in Saskatchewan. But the mine and the Poplar River Power Plant have both been scheduled to be phased out by the federal government’s new regulations.

The Canadian government plans to reach 90 per cent non pollutant emitting energy by 2030, to help with the fight against climate change.

