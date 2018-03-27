

CTV Regina





Deputy Premier and Education Minister Gordon Wyant announced on Tuesday that the framework for new financial literacy courses for Saskatchewan students will begin in April.

During the 2016-17 school year, Legislative Secretary Lisa Lambert met with education sector stakeholders throughout the province for feedback regarding curriculum renewal.

In the fall of 2017, a Practical and Applied Arts reference committee was formed to provide direction and recommended that financial literacy courses be developed.

Responding to requests from the education sector and industry stakeholders, including the Saskatchewan School Boards Association and the Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce, new financial literacy curricula are being developed for Grade 11 and 12 students.

Grade 7 to 9 teachers can introduce their students to financial literacy topics using modules from the curricula in middle level Practical and Applied Arts courses.

The curricula were written by ministry consultants along with teachers who applied and selected by the ministry of education with consultation from the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation.

Curriculum development and implementation is expected to be a two-year process.

The financial literacy courses are slated to be ready for piloting for 2018-19 with full implementation as early as September 2019.