New foodbank program to put locally sourced food on tables

The Regina Foodbank has partnered with local producers to create a new program for those experiencing food insecurity.

The program, Farm2Kitchen, is meant to supplement the need for food donations with local products.

“Farm2Kitchen is all about food grown in Saskatchewan, for Saskatchewan,” said David Froh who is the vice president of community for the Regina Foodbank. “It is a program to use homegrown oats to help us feed over 10,000 people each month.”

The program aims to provide food security to the families that need it. Thanks to prairie food producers, agribusiness leaders and the Regina Foodbank, this project was kick-started by a donation of 67,000 bags of oats from RoLo Farms.

“I was trying to think of a way to help and we could have easily wrote a cheque and been happy with that,” said Roy Klym of RoLo Farms. “But the real value in this program is connecting everyone together.”

The Klym family understands how important it is to be involved in the community.

“It is pride and knowing that something from our farm is going to help somebody out in the community,” said Klym. “It's an investment in the community and that's the most important thing is to help people out in these times everybody needs a helping hand today.”

With the donation of the oats, they will be processed by the Klym’s company Condie Seed which cleans the oats and then packaged by Regina-based Avena Foods before being distributed across southern Regina by the foodbank as oatmeal.

Klym is hoping that food donations will create a stronger relationship between producers and food banks.

“Saskatchewan is the bread basket of the world and yet we have people going hungry here and that just does not make sense in my reality,” said Klym. “I think if we take care of our own here at home and then we can start moving out from there.”