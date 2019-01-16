

CTV Regina





A new foundation was launched in Saskatchewan on Wednesday to help improve cancer care in the province.

The new Cancer Foundation of Saskatchewan is an independent, fundraising partner of the Saskatchewan Cancer Agency.

The Saskatchewan Cancer Agency has accepted donations and issued tax receipts, but there has never been a foundation dedicated to raising money on its behalf.

The rest of western Canada has had a foundation specific to their cancer agencies for up to 50 years.

“This province is known for its generosity and helping others in times of need,” said Nora Yeates, CEO of the Cancer Foundation of Saskatchewan, in a press release.

“Cancer is a disease that has touched lives of people everywhere and I believe that with the help of our donors, we will be stronger together and can make a difference in the lives of cancer patients and their loved ones.”

The Cancer Foundation of Saskatchewan is dedicated to raising funds for cancer research, including early detection and cancer treatment, prevention programs, and comfort and care items. One hundred per cent of the funds raised stay in Saskatchewan.

As of Jan. 1, the Cancer Foundation of Saskatchewan became the official fundraiser for the Saskatchewan Cancer Agency and charitable tax receipts will be issued from the foundation.