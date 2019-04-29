The City of Regina officially opened a permanent yard waste depot, which is open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. from spring through fall.

The depot is located south of the Fleet Street Landfill. It has a separate entrance, allowing users to drop off their yard waste free of charge without having to visit the landfill.

The opening of the new depot means the four seasonal yard waste depots around the city will no longer be running.

The City of Regina is reminding all users that no plastics will be accepted at the site. Paper yard waste bags or reusable containers are preferred, as the waste will be transported to compost.

“Once it fills up, we have a company that will come in and it will go to a yard and waste compostable area, that will be used for yard fertilizer and going back into the ground. So it’s a recyclable product,” Kim Onrait, executive director of citizen services with the City of Regina, said.

Onrait said there was a substantial increase in yard waste diversion in 2018, and the temporary depot program could no longer effectively meet the needs of the city.