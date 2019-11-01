

Allison Mckinnon, CTV News Regina





YORKTON -- A brand new facility made for girls within the foster care system has opened on Cowessess First Nation.

The Scared Wolf Lodge will house girls aged 14 to 21, and serves to help the girl reconnect with their culture at home.

"One of the toughest people to be in this country is a First Nations female you know there's sometimes ignorance, privilege, we just know the history so to specifically address that age category we're getting right to the core of it,” Chief Cadmus Delorme said.

The reserve has over 130 children in care throughout Canada, and the new facility will likely be the first home known to many of the girls.

Officials say it’s a great way to bridge the gap with those who feel they don't quite belong.

"A lot of them that I’ve worked with have told me that there's always something missing when they're out there in the foster home or when they've aged out,” Myrna Delmore, councillor with the Yorkton Tribal Council said. “When they age out they're kind of lost because they’re not really accepted in the white world and they're not accepted in our world because they don't know us so we wanted to make sure they know where they come from and they know their identity."

Others in the community wish this resource was available to them, as children living in the system.

"It’s a good thing that this is happening for our children that are still out there lost,” Francis Delorme, who grew up in the system said. “It’s just a dream come true for me as I survived it but I’m so grateful now to be a part of the community and also working for the community.”

Chief Delorme said that if they can help to strengthen its young women, the community will be in good hands moving forward.

There are hopes that homes for boys and different age groups may be a reality in the near future.