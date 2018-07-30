

Michaela Solomon, CTV Regina





The federal and provincial governments are combining efforts to provide more affordable housing options to seven Saskatchewan communities, with a total investment of $6.7 million.

This funding will support at least 53 affordable housing units. The initiative is expected to reduce homelessness in the province by 50 per cent.

The governments will fund 10 rental units for seniors in La Ronge for $2.54 million and $1.1 million will be allocated to Pinehouse Housing Corp. for nine rental units intended for families.

Stewart Properties in Saskatoon will have $765,000 to put toward a 10 unit co-housing project for pre- and post-natal women living with or at risk of HIV. Methy Housing Corp. will receive funds for units intended for single-parent families in La Loche and the Canadian Mental Health Association will receive funding for units that will house individuals with complex needs in Prince Albert.

Gabriel Housing Corp. in Regina will be building six units for families with complex needs and Battleford Indian and Métis Friendship Centre will receive half a million dollars for a co-housing project for homeless individuals.

Support services for the will be provided to Stewart Properties by Sanctum Care Group, a community organization that works with populations with HIV/AIDS, mental illness, addictions, homelessness and poverty. Sanctum 1.5 is their three-pronged approach to care, consisting of harm reduction, housing, pre-natal health care, and child protection prevention.

"As an affordable housing provider, we are extremely honoured to be a part of Sanctum 1.5. This 10-bed boarding house for pregnant mothers with HIV is the first of its kind in Canada,” Tyler Stewart, President of Stewart Properties, said.

The Government of Canada’s new 10-year National Housing Strategy (NHS), is said to fund 100,000 housing units and remove 530,000 families from housing needs.

“We’re making investments in affordable housing because we believe everyone deserves a safe and affordable place to call home,” Maryam Monsef, Minister of Status of Women, said. “With $40 billion over the next 10 years, our government’s first ever National Housing Strategy will continue to make a difference in communities across Canada.”