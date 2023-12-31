New Indigenous owned coffee shop opens in Regina
A Regina business owner is hoping her coffee shop will inspire others to pursue their goals and passions.
Michelle Brooks is the owner of the recently opened Venue B & Events Centre, located in the Warehouse District on Dewdney Avenue.
“I always enjoyed working in cafeterias in high school, coming up with menus, coming up with fun ideas for customers,” she said.
Before opening up the shop, Brooks did her own research on which drinks to possibly serve. Everything on the menu was chosen through testing.
During the day, the space is used as a coffee lounge. After hours, it is turned into a spot which can be rented to hold events.
“It’s probably the most fun to be had working since 14 years old. It’s a lot of fun. We come here, we make coffee, we make delicious food,” said Jacey Chapman, from Venue B Coffee Lounge & Event Centre.
Brooks is a member of Cowessess First Nation and is a proud Indigenous business owner.
Within the business, Indigenous coffee and art can be found. Half the staff are also Indigenous.
She hopes the new space will encourage other Indigenous people to strive for the goals they want to pursue.
“It’s really important to make sure Indigenous youth are seeing other people in leadership positions and entrepreneur positions.”
A grand opening is being planned in the near future.
“It’s a beautiful space. Wonderful food and drinks. Great company and lots to offer,” Chapman said.
