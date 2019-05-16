Changes to parental, adoption and interpersonal violence leaves are now law in Saskatchewan. The new critically ill adult leave is also in place.

“We know that people in Saskatchewan need these new leave provisions and we expect that there will be a positive impact on those that utilize these supports,” Labour Relations and Workplace Safety Minister Don Morgan said. “Providing leaves that allow people to focus on family and accessing the supports they need and not having to worry about job security is important for our government.”

Bill 172, The Saskatchewan Employment (Paid Interpersonal Violence and Sexual Violence Leave) Amendment Act, 201, was passed earlier this week. It will allow survivors time off to seek medical treatment, services from a victim's organization, psychological services, relocating temporarily or permanently or seek police or legal help.