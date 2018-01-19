

Shawn Slaght, CTV Regina





The Saskatchewan Lacrosse Association announced on Friday the formation of a new multi-association minor lacrosse league in southern Saskatchewan.

This new league will allow lacrosse programs and associations to develop and a place for rural communities to enter teams into the league. Play will begin for the 2018 lacrosse season.

The league will include the Moose Jaw Kinsmen Lacrosse Association, Weyburn Lacrosse Association, Swift Current Lacrosse Association, Estevan Minor Box Lacrosse Association and Interlocking play with Queen City Minor Box Lacrosse Association.

Previously, the Swift Current Lacrosse Association was playing in an interprovincial league in Alberta.