New Saskatchewan Lieutenant-governor Tom Molloy met with Perry Bellegarde, chief of the Assembly of First Nations, in his first full day in his new role.

The pair had a sit down meeting at Government House. Both Molloy and Bellegarde said the relationship between the Crown and Indigenous people is crucial. They spoke about continuing reconciliation, racism and treaties.

“Progress can only be made if there’s trust and understanding and patience,” Molloy said. “I think that’s how I would go about trying to develop the relationship.”

“Listening to his honour’s speech yesterday at his induction, it was a very powerful speech,” Bellegarde said. “He talked about focusing on things like racism and reconciliation and climate change and environmental sustainability for all of our people.”

Bellegards said the lieutenant-governor has been a friend of his for a long time. He said he looks forward to building his relationship with Molloy.