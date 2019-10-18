New lights operational at Tower Road
New traffic lights at Tower Road can be seen here. (Marc Smith / CTV Regina)
Published Friday, October 18, 2019 4:11PM CST
A new set of lights are up and running on Highway 1 entering Regina.
Work has been underway for the past month at the intersection of Highway One and Tower Road to install a set of traffic lights, which are now operational.
There is a left turning signal coming off Highway 1 East onto Tower Road, which left turning lanes for traffic coming off Tower Road onto Highway 1 heading both north and south.
The lights are part of the Regina Bypass Project, which is scheduled to open by the end of the month.