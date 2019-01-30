

CTV Regina





Saskatchewan Lotteries signed an agreement that will see proceeds continue to go towards sport, culture and recreation in the province.

The five-year agreement was signed on Wednesday between the Government of Saskatchewan, Sask. Sport, SaskCulture and the Saskatchewan Parks and Recreation Association.

“Saskatchewan Lotteries is a successful fundraiser for community sport, culture and recreation,” Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Gene Makowsky said in a press release.

“The Saskatchewan Lotteries provides opportunities for more than 600,000 participants in many communities across our province.”

The new agreement will see the lottery licence fees stay at 3.75 per cent of annual sale.

According to the Ministry of Parks, Culture and Sport, the Saskatchewan Lotteries Trust Fund has raised $54.2 million for sport, culture and recreation organizations across the province in 2017-2018.