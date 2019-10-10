REGINA -- The City of Regina has developed a concept plan for the $4.5 million redesign of Maple Leaf Pool.

Following an extensive period of community consultation, the City says it has developed a plan that makes accessibility a priority.

“We heard from area residents that Maple Leaf Pool is a community hub and a gathering place for family and friends to spend the day together,” said Mayor Michael Fougere. “We believe we have achieved a design that will best serve the community, from both an accessibility and a sociability perspective.”

The updated costs and a financing plan are to go before council for consideration for the 2020 budget.

The project is now moving into its next phase of finalizing the design and preparing construction documents.