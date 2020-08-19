REGINA -- A newly trained police dog is bringing his special skill set to the Regina Police Service.

Luka has joined RPS as an explosive detection dog. In a tweet, RPS said he is the first dog of his kind to join the team.

LUKA: Explosive Detection Dog



Luka is the first of his kind at RPS. He’s trained to search for the odour of explosives & related objects. Cst. Beitel and Luka will be used at major events, with VIP guests, and can assist in investigations by our Explosive Disposal Unit. #GoodBoy pic.twitter.com/3Jtgj37P6W — Regina Police (@reginapolice) August 19, 2020

This dog with a job comes trained to search for the odour of explosives and related objects.

He and his handler, Cst. Bietel, will assist the Explosive Disposal Unit in investigations.