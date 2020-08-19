Advertisement
New police dog bringing special skills to RPS explosives unit
Published Wednesday, August 19, 2020 3:29PM CST Last Updated Wednesday, August 19, 2020 3:32PM CST
Luka, an explosives detection dog, is joining the Regina Police Service Explosive Disposal Unit. (Instagram: reginapolice)
REGINA -- A newly trained police dog is bringing his special skill set to the Regina Police Service.
Luka has joined RPS as an explosive detection dog. In a tweet, RPS said he is the first dog of his kind to join the team.
This dog with a job comes trained to search for the odour of explosives and related objects.
He and his handler, Cst. Bietel, will assist the Explosive Disposal Unit in investigations.