REGINA -- RM of Sherwood Reeve-elect Susan Oakley-Paul is looking to better connect council members with ratepayers in the rural municipality.

Oakley-Paul, who beat incumbent Reeve candidate Jeff Poissant on Monday with 64 per cent of the vote, said she wants council to become more proactive when it comes to addressing issues in the community.

“What I want to do is have council more involved,” she said on Wednesday. “It’s very clear people wanted change, and my intention is to have better communication.”

Oakley-Paul served for two years as a councillor representing Division 2 in the rural municipality, which surrounds Regina.

During her time on council, she said there was often a disconnect with administration.

She said a mediator was appointed to help council figure out why no one was on the same page.

“It’s not efficient to leave every meeting and be frustrated or say to yourself, ‘Why did that go so poorly?’” Oakley-Paul said. “That was pretty common almost after every council meeting.”

To address this, Oakley-Paul is looking to form a number of committees that would be chaired by one councillor, as well as have representatives from industry and the community.

The committees would better connect with ratepayers, essentially helping council get in front of issues, Oakley-Paul.

“What has been happening is council hears what has happened but not involved with making things happen,” she said. “We want to avoid any situations where a lack of information is coming to council.”

She said committee members would be responsible for research and background information, which will help ensure councillors are better informed.

As well, it could help meetings become more efficient, she added.

“It will mean a lot more work for the councillors than what they’ve had, but there will be that support from other members on the committees,” she said.

Oakley-Paul said she also wants to see more details in agenda minutes, which will help better inform the public.

Along with Oakley-Paul, the rural municipality also elected incumbent John Wilke of Division 3. Rod Culbert of Division 5 and Brad Crassweller of Division 1 were acclaimed.

The remaining representatives of even-numbered divisions will go up for election in 2022.