New Regina sidewalk clearing bylaw now in effect

The City of Regina’s new Sidewalk Snow Clearing bylaw came into effect with the turn of the new year.

As of Jan. 1, 2022, snow must be cleared from city sidewalks adjacent to your property within 48 hours after a snow or ice event.

According to the city, properties within the downtown area, classified as “Schedule B of the Clean Property Bylaw”, are required to clear their sidewalks within 24 hours.

“We want everyone to get out and enjoy winter, and that includes having safe, accessible sidewalks throughout our community,” said Kim Onrait, executive director of Citizen Services, in a release.

The release states clearing the snow and ice helps make the community’s sidewalks safer and more accessible for those on foot, using a mobility device or pushing a stroller.

The bylaw states sidewalks must be kept free from snow and ice build up, and an even, walkable surface must be created by clearing the edges of the sidewalk as close to the concrete as possible.

The city has provided 19 sandboxes for residents to access for free. A map of where to find the barrels of the salt and sand mixture can be found on the city's website .

Snow from the sidewalks can be placed on your property or along the curb next to the sidewalk as long as it doesn’t interfere with traffic or cover storm drains. The city also says to not shovel or blow snow into the road.

“As the new Sidewalk Snow Clearing bylaw comes into effect, the first year is focused on education. We already have a lot of people doing a great job of clearing sidewalks in a timely way, and we’re encouraging everyone to be a good neighbour. Make it easy to get out and be active this winter,” Onrait said.

For anyone unable to clear their own sidewalk, the city says it is important to plan ahead to ensure you are not in violation of the bylaw.

People should consider asking family or a neighbour for help, or to the Snow Angels Program.

The program is made up of six community associations that offer volunteer-run snow clearing programs for eligible residents.