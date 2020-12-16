REGINA -- Two Regina-based athletes are teaming up off the field.

Shea Howorko and Cole Warken are co-founders of The Athlete’s Lab, an athlete development facility.

Howorko is a former WHL player and calls the facility a “one-stop-shop.”

“We can combine weight training, hockey training, baseball-specific stuff and football all in this sports performance center,” Howorko said.

Warken is still a professional athlete and plays baseball for Trois-Rivieres Aigles of the Frontier League. He says there are so many multi-sport athletes, the concept which supports those athletes made sense.

“Most of my baseball guys play hockey too, and I think just being able to have different athletes in the same building goes a long way,” Warken said.

The facility opened on Oct. 1 and has already added specialty coaches.

Major League Baseball pitcher Dustin Molleken is one of the trainers, helping pitchers focus on details.

Jonah Kuntz is a right-handed pitcher who hopes to play Midget AAA next season.

“Quickening your arm up in the back so you can hide the ball better and I guess to get more velocity,” Kuntz said.

Softball catcher Addison Verot is in Gr. 12 and just accepted a scholarship to Division 1 NCAA college Dartmouth. She’s been doing self-led training.

“It’s been great to have somebody that actually knows what they’re talking about,” Verot said. “Any can focus on the little things with you, like your transfer and your framing and your glove path.”

WHL forward Blake Swetlikoff is used to training with other hockey players. However, the former Regina Pat Canadian gets different benefits from working with other high-level athletes.

“You see what they’re doing you see how hard they’re working whether it’s other sports or hockey you know there are other people that are kind of motivating you,” Swetlikoff said.

“All great athletes kind of have the same mindset,” Warken said. “They’re always striving towards that one goal and I think if you can get a bunch of high-performance athletes in one building they can push those guys even further.”