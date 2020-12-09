REGINA -- The Government of Saskatchewan amended legislation to make it easier for people who have experienced sexual violence to get out of their dangerous living situations.

The Residential Tenancies Amendment Act now allows victims of sexual violence to end a long-term lease without penalty, by providing 28-days’ notice to their landlord.

The act originally just applied to victims of interpersonal violence, but the amendment extends it to include those experiencing sexual violence.

“Saskatchewan is committed to providing as much protection to survivors as possible,” Justice Minister and Attorney General Gordon Wyant said. “We know these situations can be extremely difficult. The length of a survivor’s lease should not be an added challenge.”

The amendments build on protections introduced in 2017. The amendments now provide the same options to survivors of sexual that they did to victims of interpersonal violence.